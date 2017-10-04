Ballin’ On A Budget: Twitter Is Super Hype About Applebee’s New $1 Margarita

Applebee’s recently made an iconic move that may change the way people view restaurant chains forever.
The famous bar and grill has always been known for their cheap meals (and inexpensive date night deals), but on Wednesday, they shook the Internet after announcing their new $1 margarita deal, everyday for the whole month of October.
Twitter can’t get enough of the Dollarita:
If $1 drinks aren’t enough, AMC also announced their $5 ticket Tuesday special.
Unfortunately, the Dollarita is only available through the end of the month — a.k.a. Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month — and AMC’s $5 Tuesdays are only available for Stubs Loyalty Club members.
Get it while you can.
