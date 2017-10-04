Ballin’ On A Budget: Twitter Is Super Hype About Applebee’s New $1 Margarita

Applebee’s recently made an iconic move that may change the way people view restaurant chains forever.

The famous bar and grill has always been known for their cheap meals (and inexpensive date night deals), but on Wednesday, they shook the Internet after announcing their new $1 margarita deal, everyday for the whole month of October.

Twitter can’t get enough of the Dollarita:

actual footage of me struggling to get home after having 10 $1 margaritas from Applebees pic.twitter.com/YJeewRyq3g — chi (@BrooklinYC) October 4, 2017

Me off them Applebees Dollaritas later today pic.twitter.com/aYIuU5lBbd — 🇻🇨Paulo Di Balla 🌹 (@FEELZ_) October 2, 2017

Me going into Applebee's for $1 margaritas after talking shit about the food for years pic.twitter.com/wh3tTaosdZ — succubus (@_yellow_paiges_) October 2, 2017

Me telling literally everyone I've interacted w today about @Applebees $1 Margaritas this month pic.twitter.com/ptwwUcDo6v — Monica (@monicaBANGG) October 3, 2017

Applebees got 1 dollar margaritas and ya fav twitter beggar still gon ask you to buy her a drink. — Töntön👺Pîkłịz® (@JudusMaximus) October 4, 2017

Me after 50 $1 Margaritas at Applebees pic.twitter.com/2azD4OpAnx — Jangela Davis ♏🇯🇲 (@jammy_neutron) October 4, 2017

We at Applebees this weekend for them $1 margaritas? Walking in with $10, walking out with somebody aunty — Chi Like Da Flatiron (@Ipraisewomen) October 2, 2017

If $1 drinks aren’t enough, AMC also announced their $5 ticket Tuesday special.

$1 Margaritas from Applebees then AMC Theaters got $5 tickets every Tuesday this month. Free date night — Cokefi Siriboe (@awwhalenawl) October 2, 2017

$5 movies tickets to AMC and $1 margaritas at Applebee's for whole month of October. They know it's cuffing season. — MARIO (@MarioPalush) October 4, 2017

Every Tuesday after this week im at Applebees and AMC. Juheard — Gordo Gartelle (@SazonSmitty) October 2, 2017

Unfortunately, the Dollarita is only available through the end of the month — a.k.a. Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month — and AMC’s $5 Tuesdays are only available for Stubs Loyalty Club members.

Get it while you can.