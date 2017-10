#PressPlay #Safaree loves him some #NickiMinaj 💅🏽 via. @complex A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 3, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Safaree Samuels may have gotten himself in some hot water after his interview with Complex’s Everyday Struggle.

See what the reality star has to say about his ex Nicki Minaj falling off and whether or not the Barb is threatened by Cardi B‘s success. Nicki probably won’t like this.



Check out the full video above.