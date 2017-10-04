A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Talks About His New Album & The Importance Of Giving Back

It looks like New York City is definitely taking back their dominant reign in the hip-hop music industry. With successful breakout acts such as Young MA, Dave East, and of course Bronx native and every woman’s spirit animal Cardi B; New York City is solidifying their place in hip-hop once again; and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is no different.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has an impressive resume; that includes platinum hits such as Drowning (Waters) featuring Kodak Black and My Sh*t which is arguably the Bronx native’s breakout hit that was co-signed by music’s heavy hitters Drake and Fabolous. Gearing up to release his new album entitled The Bigger Artist with Atlantic Records; the barely legal artist is determined to continue to keep Bronx New York on the map; working with producers such as Murda Beatz, Metro Boomin, and DJ Mustard to list a few. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie sits down to with Revolt.tv to discuss his new album and how he is using his celebrity status to give back.

Earlier this year A Boogie partnered up with Garden of Dreams to launch a back to school drive for young students who may be in need of school supplies. The back to school giveaway which took place in his borough Highbridge included book bags and notebooks that were signed by the rapper himself. The Bigger Artist is being released today! Stream and enjoy!

GO GET IT !!!! 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie 🎨 (@artisthbtl) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

