Lil Mo & Husband Karl Dargan Join ‘Love & Hip Hop NY’ Cast

With this season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood phasing out, VH1 is gearing up for the next iteration of the ever-cycling franchise. Love & Hip Hop returns to New York bring some familiar faces and a few new ones to stir the pot.

Remy Ma, Papoose, Yandy Smith-Harris, Bianca Bonnie, Snoop, Rich Dollaz, Ju Ju, Mariah Lynn and Dj Self are all back for another go at the reality TV rodeo. While newcomers like the beloved songstress Lil’ Mo and her hubby Karl Dargan join the cast. Safaree Samuels is bringing his talent and fur game back to the big apple as well.

Safaree opened up about joining the NY cast on the latest episode of Tea Talk. Watch his appearance below:

Season eight of Love & Hip Hop NY premieres Monday, October 30 at 8pm on Vh1.

