Cam Newton Gets Dragged For This Comment He Made About Women

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is facing some heat for his comments to a woman reporter. The 28-year old was in the middle of a press conference when a Charlotte Observer reporter, Jourdan Rodrigue, asked about the Panthers’ wide receiver Devin Funchess running routes.

Cam responded to the question with, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes, like — it’s funny.” You can check out a clip below.

Here's the video of Cam Newton saying "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes" pic.twitter.com/hd9Kg4CCeu — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) October 4, 2017

Once the clip hit the Internet, Cam was dragged for the sexist nature of his comments.

I know far too many women who can and do talk circles around men when it comes to sports, and not just football. My respect level for Cam Newton is officially at -100 below zero. Grow up, son. — Patrik Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 4, 2017

Out of 32 starting NFL quarterbacks, Cam Newton’s total QBR is 25th. That “female” knows routes better than he does. pic.twitter.com/f6NCEqwl1d — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 4, 2017

The only thing worse about #CamNewton comments are the people defending him 🙄 — Alise (@AliseMonica) October 5, 2017

uh oh cam Newton pic.twitter.com/zVuMmoHWwz — Tony X. (@soIoucity) October 4, 2017

I'm not suggesting cam newton is evil…or he is JUST a bully…people are complex…but what he did today was terrible..sorry GUYS — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) October 5, 2017

Nah, I am kinda pissed… you mean Cam Newton gets to buy all his clothes at Talbots & Torrid but women can't discuss running routes? Mm. pic.twitter.com/TsGseLrvkF — Full Thottle (@ImJustCeej) October 4, 2017

Jourdan herself also came out against Cam’s comments.

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

Since the incident, folks like the NFL and the Association for Women in Sports Media criticized Cam’s statements. Panthers director of communications, Steven Drummond, said Cam and Jourdan spoke and Cam “expressed regret.” However, Jourdan denied this, saying, “I sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room a few minutes later. He did not apologize for his comments.” Cam has yet to respond publicly to the situation.

Also On Hot 96.3: