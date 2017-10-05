Kendrick Lamar Thinks Colin Kaepernick Is Ahead Of His Time

Kendrick Lamar rarely shares his feelings on things if it’s not over a hot beat, but the Compton emcee was pretty candid during an interview at Forbes’ Under 30 Summit in Boston on Tuesday.
K. Dot spoke about everything from his early childhood memories to his thoughts on Colin Kaepernick‘s now infamous National Anthem protest. He said of the NFL star, “[Kaepernick] wants to stand for something. Simple as that. You don’t look at the moment, whether it’s gonna work or not. No, you look at what the next generation is gonna receive from it.”
Check out full interview above to see what else Kung Fu Kenny had to say about his support for Kaepernick, the advice he received from Dr. Dre and more.
10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence
8 photos Launch gallery
10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence
1. Stand for something, or fall for anything.Source:Getty 1 of 8
2. Woke bae.Source:Getty 2 of 8
3. Leader of the pack.Source:Getty 3 of 8
4. "It's better to be a lion for a day, than a sheep all your life."- Elizabeth KennySource:Getty 4 of 8
5. "It is our duty to fight for our freedom."- Assata ShakurSource:Getty 5 of 8
6. Dignity, Pride, Roots.Source:Getty 6 of 8
7. #KnowYourRightsOakland #KnowYourRightsCamp 📷: @ttime32Source:Instagram 7 of 8
8. "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. "- MLKSource:Instagram 8 of 8
comments – Add Yours