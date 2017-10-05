Gucci Mane Is The Life Coach We Never Knew We Needed

Remember the time when everyone thought the real Gucci Mane was taken over by a clone?
Well, we still haven’t gotten to the bottom of that, but this new Gucci is more than some troubled trap rapper — he’s more like a trap life coach. Ever since being released from prison in May 2016, Guwop has been on the straight and narrow: riding bikes in the suburbs with his fiancé, doing coherent interviews, and he even wrote a book that recently topped the New York Times Best Seller list.
New Gucci has also been super active on Twitter since becoming a free man. Check out these inspirational tweets from the Iyanla Vanzant of Trap:
Whenever you need some motivation and you think no one understands, you can always count on Gucci Mane.
