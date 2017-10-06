Joseline Hernandez Has A Diss Track Against Mona Scott On The Way

Joseline Hernandez‘s beef with Mona Scott-Young just won’t let up. The Puerto Rican princess stopped by Shade 45 to chat with DJ Kayslay on Thursday, and broke down a few of the shady bars she wrote about the Love & Hip Hop creator.
Hopefully Joseline’s new music will take off, because she definitely won’t be returning to LHH Atlanta after this.
Check out the diss lyrics at 8:40.
Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body
9 photos Launch gallery
Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body
1. Stevie J & Bonnie Bella JordanSource:Instagram 1 of 9
2. Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Post-Pregnancy BodySource:Instagram 2 of 9
3. Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her Baby BumpSource:Instagram 3 of 9
4. Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her Baby BumpSource:Instagram 4 of 9
5. Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her Baby BumpSource:Instagram 5 of 9
6. Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her Baby BumpSource:Instagram 6 of 9
7. Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her Baby BumpSource:Instagram 7 of 9
8. Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her Baby BumpSource:Instagram 8 of 9
9. Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her Baby BumpSource:Instagram 9 of 9
comments – Add Yours