Watch: Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is In The Works, But There’s Only One Hold Up

Everyone loves a good movie franchise (when done well) and rumors have been swirling for years that there’s a Rush Hour 4 in the works.

On Thursday, Jackie Chan confirmed the news that the blockbuster film would be returning for a fourth installment, but there’s one thing holding it up — Chris Tucker. During an interview with The Cruz Show, Chan revealed that the fate of the film depends on Tucker’s approval.

Hopefully Chris doesn’t take too long to make up his mind, because fans are already hype about the news:

When u find out Rush Hour 4 is happening pic.twitter.com/TAJb7AjfMO — George Mundackal (@g_mundackal) October 5, 2017

My excitement for Rush Hour 4 is like… pic.twitter.com/l7C28GEDBG — Brandon Sum (@TheXtreminator) October 6, 2017

When Jackie Chan confirmed Rush Hour 4 but then said “…if Chris Tucker agrees” pic.twitter.com/qdiifQ0BEs — Foxx Charles (@ButImTigerWoods) October 6, 2017

Everything else is irrelevant, Rush Hour 4 is being made pic.twitter.com/rktYf3ub00 — Rabb1t (@KrazyRabb1t) October 6, 2017

@EyeOfJackieChan @christuckerreal PLEASE JUST GIVE US ONE MORE RUSH HOUR AND CLOSURE PLEASE!!!!!!! — HaiDang (@haidang_it) October 6, 2017

christ tucker, dude, you have to say yes to rush hour 4. Y-E-S @christuckerreal pic.twitter.com/gYEhiQCie2 — alltoowell.mp3 (@sushicarms) October 6, 2017

Do you think Chris Tucker will put his personal concerns aside and do another Rush Hour film for the culture? We sure do hope so.