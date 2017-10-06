Watch Cam Newton Apologize For Sexist Comments: “What I Did Was Extremely Unacceptable”

Cam Newton is apologizing for the sexist comments he made at a press conference recently. ICYMI, Cam told Carolina beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue that he found it “funny” a female was asking him about routes, giggles and all.

Since then, the Carolina Panthers quarterback has faced a lot of backlash, including losing his Oikos Greek Yogurt sponsorship. In a video he posted on the night of Thursday, October 5, Cam apologized and it seemed sincere enough:

“After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women. To be honest, that was not my intentions and if you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you. I’m a man who tries to be a positive role model in my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others—and I take ownership to everything that comes with that and what I did was extremely unacceptable. I’m a father to two beautiful daughters and at their age, I try to instill in them that they can do and be anything that they want to be. The fact that during this whole process I’ve already lost sponsors and countless fans, I realize that the joke is really on me. I’ve learned a valuable lesson from this. And to the young people who see this, I hope that you learn something from this as well. Don’t be like me. Be better than me. To the reporters, to the journalists, to the moms, supermoms, to the daughters, the sisters, and the women all around the world, I sincerely apologize and hope that you can find the kindness in your heart to forgive me. Thank you,” he said in the heartfelt message.

Watch for yourself above.