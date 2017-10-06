Tamar Braxton Provides Receipts For Haters Who Say She Photoshopped Her Body

Tamar Braxton has been busy on the promo trail pushing her new album Bluebird Of Happiness and making headlines along the way.

The youngest Braxton sister apparently ruffled some feathers when she posted a select from her album cover shoot leaving fans bombarding her comments section with skepticism.

EMPTY BOXES 🎁 #bluebirdofhappiness💙 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Oct 5, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Welp, Tae-Tae had time today and provided receipts for fans haters. In case you too thought her body was Photoshopped, here’s a video that proves otherwise:

Hol'e up?? Where's the photo shop🤷🏼‍♀️ #pettybird🐦 #bluebirdofhappiness🐦💙 #body&Thoat A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

From calling out Lil Mama on ‘The Breakfast Club” to announcing her tour with Xscape, Tamar is booked and busy chile.

GET THE LOOK: Tamar Braxton Looks Cute In A Camo Jumpsuit

Tamar Braxton To Wendy Williams: ‘This Is Why Monica Blocked Me’

WATCH: Tamar Braxton Teases 3 Music Videos For ‘Blue Bird Of Happiness’