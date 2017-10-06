Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Provides Receipts For Haters Who Say She Photoshopped Her Body

Tamar Braxton provided receipts against claims she Photoshopped her body.

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 28, 2017

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Tamar Braxton has been busy on the promo trail pushing her new album Bluebird Of Happiness and making headlines along the way.

The youngest Braxton sister apparently ruffled some feathers when she posted a select from her album cover shoot leaving fans bombarding her comments section with skepticism.

EMPTY BOXES 🎁 #bluebirdofhappiness💙

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

Welp, Tae-Tae had time today and provided receipts for fans haters. In case you too thought her body was Photoshopped, here’s a video that proves otherwise:

Hol'e up?? Where's the photo shop🤷🏼‍♀️ #pettybird🐦 #bluebirdofhappiness🐦💙 #body&Thoat

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

From calling out Lil Mama on ‘The Breakfast Club” to announcing her tour with Xscape, Tamar is booked and busy chile.

2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

13 photos Launch gallery

Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Continue reading Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy


RELATED STORIES:

GET THE LOOK: Tamar Braxton Looks Cute In A Camo Jumpsuit

Tamar Braxton To Wendy Williams: ‘This Is Why Monica Blocked Me’

WATCH: Tamar Braxton Teases 3 Music Videos For ‘Blue Bird Of Happiness’

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos