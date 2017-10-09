Go Off! The Rock Finally Responds To Tyrese’s Instagram Tirades

If it seems that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been silent about Tyrese Gibson‘s recent rants and string of complaints, that might be because he’s too busy.

Tyrese has been having Instagram tantrums for weeks behind news of Dwayne’s Fast and Furious spin-off about his character Hobbs. Dwayne attempted to reach out to Tyrese in private only to be shot down publicly. But, it seems that Tyrese tested the last of his patience with this post after it was announced that Fast and Furious 9 had been pushed back a whole year for the Hobbs project.

The Rock doesn’t normally seem to have the time to respond to the one-sided beef, but he found a moment between reps on Sunday! The wrestler-turned-actor hopped on Instagram to let everyone know that he’s been spending his days in the gym, investing in his physique and prepping for his next film.

If there was any confusion that he was getting pumped up his solo movie, Dwayne revealed earlier today that he’ll be clocking in shortly. He had even more shade for Tyrese as he explained that this project has been years in the making and that he’s hoping to expand the Fast & Furious franchise through the film, which is slated for release in July 26, 2019. As it turns out, this spin-off won’t exactly be a solo project, either, because The Rock will star alongside Jason Statham.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for this franchise that I’ve enjoyed droppin’ blood and sweat in over the years” he wrote, “and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF cast mates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool.

Dwayne concluded the message and threw down the gauntlet, writing, “Let’s have some FUN and to quote, Hobbs the boss, if you don’t like it, we’re happy to beat that ass like a Cherokee drum. #HOBBS #SevenBucksProds #NewOpportunities #CandyAssesNeedNotApply.”

Tyrese had yet to respond as of press time, but we’re sure he’s drafting a reply right now.

The Saga Continues: Dwayne Johnson Tries To Make Peace With Tyrese And Gets Shot Down

Tyrese Rants On Instagram About The Rock…Again

Tyrese Is Being Investigated By L.A. DCFS For Child Abuse Claims

Also On Hot 96.3: