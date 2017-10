Nicki Minaj and Nas have yet to announce their relationship, but if they are leaving it up to us, they’re all but married now.

Nas and Ms. Lauryn Hill took their tour to Los Angeles where the former’s rumored lady showed up to support her man. Nicki snapped a few shots with other concert goers and took a flick with the headliners, as well as Nas’ daughter, Destiny.

🎥: Nicki Minaj junto a Lauryn Hill, o seu namorado o rapper Nas e sua filha Destiny Jones em Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/aPQOARmm3K — Luck Lite (@Modeluque) October 7, 2017

Nicki Minaj, Nas and Lauryn Hill..rap LEGENDS! pic.twitter.com/MVqz36rYf2 — Nicki Minaj Support (@TeamNMsupport) October 6, 2017

Are we jumping the gun on this Nicki Minaj/Nas relationship?

Also On Hot 96.3: