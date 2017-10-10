Ashanti Had An Interesting Response To News Of Nelly’s Rape Case

Ashanti was seated at LAX airport when TMZ caught up with her to inquire about her ex-boyfriend’s rape case. The R&B singer had nothing to say in the matter of Nelly‘s alleged assault. Instead, she promoted her new single. Click here to watch.
19 Photos Of Ashanti's Ridiculous Bikini Body
1. 🍍 #Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾Source:Instagram 1 of 13
2. When it's just enough... #Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾Source:Instagram 2 of 13
3. #Grateful #Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾Source:Instagram 3 of 13
4. Nothing beats being happy....😊😍#Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾Source:Instagram 4 of 13
5. Ashanti does some old choreography with her mom and sis.Source:Instagram 5 of 13
6. Kingston Jamaica 2016 #MaidenCayYachtParty🇯🇲 Way up Stay up 💯Source:Instagram 6 of 13
7. Pure perfection.Source:Instagram 7 of 13
8. Flaws & All.... 🇯🇲Source:Instagram 8 of 13
9. Frenchman's Cove Port Antonio 🇯🇲🙌🏾Source:Instagram 9 of 13
10. Authentic Coconut Wata! 🇯🇲😊Source:Instagram 10 of 13
11. Sun kissed...Source:Instagram 11 of 13
12. Ashanti's bikini body is sick.Source:Instagram 12 of 13
13. Lawd Jesus.Source:Instagram 13 of 13
