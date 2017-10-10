Ashanti Had An Interesting Response To News Of Nelly’s Rape Case

Ashanti was seated at LAX airport when TMZ caught up with her to inquire about her ex-boyfriend’s rape case. The R&B singer had nothing to say in the matter of Nelly‘s alleged assault. Instead, she promoted her new single. Click here to watch.

19 Photos Of Ashanti's Ridiculous Bikini Body 13 photos Launch gallery 19 Photos Of Ashanti's Ridiculous Bikini Body 1. 🍍 #Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾 Source:Instagram 1 of 13 2. When it's just enough... #Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾 Source:Instagram 2 of 13 3. #Grateful #Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾 Source:Instagram 3 of 13 4. Nothing beats being happy....😊😍#Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾 Source:Instagram 4 of 13 5. Ashanti does some old choreography with her mom and sis. Source:Instagram 5 of 13 6. Kingston Jamaica 2016 #MaidenCayYachtParty🇯🇲 Way up Stay up 💯 Source:Instagram 6 of 13 7. Pure perfection. Source:Instagram 7 of 13 8. Flaws & All.... 🇯🇲 Source:Instagram 8 of 13 9. Frenchman's Cove Port Antonio 🇯🇲🙌🏾 Source:Instagram 9 of 13 10. Authentic Coconut Wata! 🇯🇲😊 Source:Instagram 10 of 13 11. Sun kissed... Source:Instagram 11 of 13 12. Ashanti's bikini body is sick. Source:Instagram 12 of 13 13. Lawd Jesus. Source:Instagram 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading 19 Photos Of Ashanti’s Ridiculous Bikini Body 19 Photos Of Ashanti's Ridiculous Bikini Body