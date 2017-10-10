Entertainment
Ashanti Had An Interesting Response To News Of Nelly’s Rape Case

Nelly was arrested for rape after his alleged victim claimed he assaulted her on a tour bus over the weekend.

Ashanti was seated at LAX airport when TMZ caught up with her to inquire about her ex-boyfriend’s rape case. The R&B singer had nothing to say in the matter of Nelly‘s alleged assault. Instead, she promoted her new single. Click here to watch.

