Offset Kicks Cardi B’s Birthday Off With An Impassioned Message

Cardi B started from the bottom, but now she’s on top of the world with a man who loves her dearly.

Kicking his girl’s birthday off proper, Migos member Offset hit Instagram with a passionate post dedicated to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. He paid homage to all her hard work over the years, writing “H A P P Y B D A Y U ARE AMAZING TO ME YOU GOT IT OUT DA MUDD NO HELP NOBODY WAS BELIEVING AT FIRST BUT THAT MADE YOU GO HARDER.” He also made it a point to let the world know he’s in love and well taken care of: “U NOT WEAK U TAKE CARE YA WHOLE FAMILY AND ME I L O V E Y O U .”

@iamcardib H A P P Y B D A Y U ARE AMAZING TO ME YOU GOT IT OUT DA MUDD NO HELP NOBODY WAS BELIEVING AT FIRST BUT THAT MADE YOU GO HARDER U NOT WEAK U TAKE CARE YA WHOLE FAMILY AND ME 👅👅 I L O V E Y O U 👸👸👸👸💍💍💍💍 A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

Offset didn’t stop there. In a second post, he wrote in all caps “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ S H E M I N E S I T S Y O U R D A Y.”

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾 S H E M I N E S I T S Y O U R D A Y A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:41pm PDT

Happy Birthday to the young queen!