Offset Kicks Cardi B’s Birthday Off With An Impassioned Message

Cardi B started from the bottom, but now she’s on top of the world with a man who loves her dearly.
Kicking his girl’s birthday off proper, Migos member Offset hit Instagram with a passionate post dedicated to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. He paid homage to all her hard work over the years, writing “H A P P Y B D A Y U ARE AMAZING TO ME YOU GOT IT OUT DA MUDD NO HELP NOBODY WAS BELIEVING AT FIRST BUT THAT MADE YOU GO HARDER.” He also made it a point to let the world know he’s in love and well taken care of: “U NOT WEAK U TAKE CARE YA WHOLE FAMILY AND ME I L O V E Y O U .”
Offset didn’t stop there. In a second post, he wrote in all caps “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ S H E M I N E S I T S Y O U R D A Y.”
Happy Birthday to the young queen!
19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty
19 photos Launch gallery
19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty
1. That's a whole lot of ass.Source:Getty 1 of 19
2. Get low booty.Source:Radio One 2 of 19
3. BET booty.Source:Getty 3 of 19
4. All white everything booty.Source:Getty 4 of 19
5. Back that booty up.5 of 19
6. Modest booty.Source:Getty 6 of 19
7. From the front, booty.Source:Getty 7 of 19
8. Sexy booty.Source:Getty 8 of 19
9. Side booty.Source:Getty 9 of 19
10. Fan love booty.Source:Getty 10 of 19
11. Uncensored booty.Source:Getty 11 of 19
12. Peek-a-boo booty.Source:Getty 12 of 19
13. Relaxed booty.Source:Getty 13 of 19
14. Pink latex booty.Source:Getty 14 of 19
15. Hip hop booty.Source:Radio One 15 of 19
16. Sheer booty.Source:Getty 16 of 19
17. Furry booty.Source:Getty 17 of 19
18. Strip tease booty.18 of 19
19. Bad b*tch booty.19 of 19
comments – Add Yours