Offset Kicks Cardi B’s Birthday Off With An Impassioned Message

Happy Birthday, Cardi!

indyhiphop Staff
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Cardi B started from the bottom, but now she’s on top of the world with a man who loves her dearly.

Kicking his girl’s birthday off proper, Migos member Offset hit Instagram with a passionate post dedicated to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. He paid homage to all her hard work over the years, writing “H A P P Y B D A Y U ARE AMAZING TO ME YOU GOT IT OUT DA MUDD NO HELP NOBODY WAS BELIEVING AT FIRST BUT THAT MADE YOU GO HARDER.” He also made it a point to let the world know he’s in love and well taken care of: “U NOT WEAK U TAKE CARE YA WHOLE FAMILY AND ME 👅👅 I L O V E Y O U 👸👸👸👸💍💍💍💍.”

 

Offset didn’t stop there. In a second post, he wrote in all caps “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾 S H E M I N E S I T S Y O U R D A Y.”

 

Happy Birthday to the young queen!

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here's how we're celebrating.

