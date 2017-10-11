The Rock Gets Petty & Tweets About Tank Joining ‘Fast & Furious’ Spin Off

It looks like The Rock has decided to join the petty party with Tyrese’s former ‘TGT’ group mate Tank with the announcement of his new movie ‘Hobbs’.
Tank decided to shout-out The Rock on the ‘Hobbs’ movie AND even asked to be part of it.
Somebody tell @therock that I’m ready for the #Hobbs movie RIGHT NOW!! Cast a real SAVAGE! Thanks for your consideration!.. #SAVAGEALBUM OUT NOW! LINK IN MY BIO.. p.s. I’ll let you guys cook up the beef while I just focus on expanding my horizons as an actor! There’s enough room for all us contrary to what you believe!..
Then The Rock couldn’t help but respond.
We see u brother @TheRealTank. Iron beast! Its been very cool to see so many texting me to join our spinoff and have fun. #HobbsShaw https://t.co/wGEZyL3fcj
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 10, 2017