The Rock Gets Petty & Tweets About Tank Joining ‘Fast & Furious’ Spin Off

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

The Rock Gets Petty & Tweets About Tank Joining ‘Fast & Furious’ Spin Off

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
The Rock

Source: Splash News

It looks like The Rock has decided to join the petty party with Tyrese’s former ‘TGT’ group mate Tank with the announcement of his new movie ‘Hobbs’.

Tank decided to shout-out The Rock on the ‘Hobbs’ movie AND even asked to be part of it.

 

Then The Rock couldn’t help but respond.

 

READ MORE

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos