Meek Mill Takes Deal In NYC Reckless Driving Case

According to the DA’s office, Meek accepted a deal that if he can go 6 months without getting arrested again, the arrest will be wiped off his record. He also agreed to 30 hours of community service … and he’s already done 20.
Meek’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, tells TMZ … “This swift resolution vindicates Meek and clearly shows how outrageous the police department’s conduct is in this case.”
Mill was originally charged with a felony for poppin’ wheelies while shooting a music video in NY, but got it reduced to 2 misdemeanor charges, according to TMZ.
