Wig Snatched: NeNe Leakes Kicked Off Xscape Tour!

The reality star got the boot after telling a heckler she hopes they get raped during a recent comedy show.

The ‘Xscape’ tour is one of the most highly anticipated R&B reunions this year, and reality star NeNe Leakes will no longer have anything to do with it.

NeNe was originally brought on to host the tour, but after her inflammatory comments towards an attendee of one of her comedy shows went viral, NeNe got the boot.

During her standup set on stage in Oakland Saturday night, NeNe told a heckler,

“The uber driver, I hope he rape your ass tonight when he take you home.”

Xscape released a statement Thursday morning saying they were ‘dismayed’ by Nene’s comments, TMZ reports.

“This tour is for and about our fans and we want to provide an entertaining and enjoyable experience for every single person who attends,” the group explained.

They also wished NeNe well as she “navigates this very difficult period.”

NeNe quickly apologized after receiving backlash for the remark, saying,

“As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used. I made a mistake and I should have known better. I hope people accept my deepest and sincerest apologies. I am sorry.”

Too little too late.

SOURCE: TMZ

