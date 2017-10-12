Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards Nominations

It’s that time of year again, as the nominees for the 2018 American Music Awards have just been announced and it’s a round-up of the usual chart-toppers, with Drake and Bruno Mars leading the way.
All you have to do is turn on the radio at any given moment and you’ll likely hear Drake and Bruno Mars dominating the airwaves multiple times a day, which is why it comes as little surprise that two of music’s biggest stars have the most nominations at this year’s American Music Awards ceremony.
According to Billboard, this year’s nominations list is noticeably male-heavy, with Drake and Bruno Mars, along with other male stars like Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd, each receiving multiple nominations. Drake racks up five nominations, while Bruno Mars bests him with a total of eight for their respective projects “More Life” and “24K Magic.”
Fans can cast their votes for the American Music Awards on Billboard.com. The 2017 American Music Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
Other notable nominees are BELOW:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”
Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Don’t Wanna Know”
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Drake
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Drake, More Life
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
The Weeknd, Starboy
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, Damn.
Migos, Culture
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Beyonce
Kehlani
Rihanna
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love!
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
The Weeknd, Starboy
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Khalid, “Location”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
The Weeknd, “Starboy”
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran
