‘Being Mary Jane’ Canceled After 4 Seasons; Gets Mini Movie

A fifth season of “Being Mary Jane” was already looking grim, but now BET has put the nail in the cancelled coffin. Issa wrap! Deets inside…

After last month’s season finale, it looks like Mary Jane and all her self-created struggles are coming to an end. The network decided not to renew for another season, but they’re not leaving fans high and dry.

Just like the show started in 2013, they’re serving up a 2-hour mini movie to cap off the four-season hit show.

Gabrielle Union has already signed up for the finale movie, but no other names are confirmed (Michael Ealy better get his ass to that signing table — we need a Mary Jane & Justin wedding after everything we’ve been through! READ MORE

