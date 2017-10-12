Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera Get Spin Off Reality Show?

Ok now Tammy and Waka! They’ve landed a new reality show.

Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka are out here getting these checks and I ain’t mad at them! It is being reported that your favorite #LHHATL couple has just landed their own spin-off show, ‘Meet The Flockas.

Waka spilled the tea to @bossip and said, “It’s not a scripted show. This isn’t something from the network. We control all this. It’s about time that the people see some real reality s**t. ”

This may not be come as a surprise to some but Mona Scott Young helped them land this gig! READ MORE

