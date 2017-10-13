Keyshia Cole Explains Why She Lied About Doing “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keyshia Cole came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio to talk about her new album, ” 11:11 Reset.” She explained why last time she visited, she completely denied the possibility of her ever doing “Love & Hip-Hop,” which she is now a confirmed cast member on. Keyshia talks about the feedback she has been receiving from fans on her second time doing reality TV, this time with more social media and ways for fans to interact.

Keyshia also talks about not getting into fighting on the show, and not being good at throwing shade. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

