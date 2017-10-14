Nelly’s Alleged Rape Accuser Wants To Drop Police Investigation

Via | XXL

The woman who accused Nelly of rape no longer wants to pursue charges against the rapper.

A week after claiming she was sexually violated on Nelly’s tour bus, the woman has reached out to the Auburn, Wash., police and King County District Attorney asking them to end the investigation. TMZ is reporting that the woman’s lawyer, Karen Koehler, says her client, “will not testify further in a criminal proceeding against him.”

The case has taken a toll on the woman, according to her legal reps, and she no longer wants to go through the process of fighting a legal battle with a big-time celebrity, and the backlash that will come with it.

“Who will believe her?” Koehler adds. “People are saying horrible things already. She cannot handle this. She is about to break.” The woman previously claimed the rapper has been intimidating her through the media.

As previously reported, last Saturday (Oct. 7) Nelly was arrested but not charged with a crime, in Washington, while on tour with Florida Georgia Line. The unnamed woman claims she had drinks with the rapper at a club and was then invited to an after-party, which ended up being his tour bus.

