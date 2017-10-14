Vince Staples Calls Eminem’s Trump Freestyle “Trash”

Via | Pitchfork

Earlier this week, Eminem made waves after debuting an intense new freestyle during the BET Hip-Hop Awards, where he slammed Donald Trump and voiced support for Colin Kaepernick’s NFL protest. Tonight, during his talk at at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art for Pitchfork’s In Sight Out series, Vince Staplesshared his thoughts on the viral hit. “It was trash,” he said. “He can do better.” Staples went on to assert that if he were to rap those lines, it would be taken less seriously: “If I said, ‘This is for Colin/Ball up a fist/And keep it balled up/Like Donald the bitch,’ they would be like, ‘Get this nigga out of here.’”

He then made an extended metaphor about spending money on Girl Scout Cookies to support breast cancer awareness: “You can support the cause and still not like the cookie,” he explained.

