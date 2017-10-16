Rihanna To Have Street Named After Her in Barbados

RiRi’s namesake will be on the road where she grew up.
According to new reports, everyone’s favoriate ‘bad gal’ will soon be getting a street named in her honor in her home country of Barbados. It was near Westbury New Road that RiRi was brought up, and on November 30 during a two-hour ceremony on Barbados’ 51st Independence Day, Prime Minister Freundel Stuart will honor the star and philanthropist by changing the road’s name to RihannaDrive.“The Government of Barbados will on Independence Day, Thursday 30th November, 2017 officially change the name of Westbury New Road located in St. Michael to Rihanna Drive in honour of Barbadian superstar Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty who grew up in Westbury New Road,” read a statement from the Ministry of Tourism.