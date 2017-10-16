Entertainment
Meet Wakanda’s King In The New Action-Packed Trailer For ‘Black Panther’

This is going to be so good.

indyhiphop Staff
Moments ago, Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer for Black Panther and you’ve got to see it. Starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett, and more, Black Panther is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2018, due out Feb 16. Meet Wakanda’s king T’Challa above.

