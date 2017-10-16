Meet Wakanda’s King In The New Action-Packed Trailer For ‘Black Panther’

Moments ago, Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer for Black Panther and you’ve got to see it. Starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett, and more, Black Panther is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2018, due out Feb 16. Meet Wakanda’s king T’Challa above.
#InternationalDayOfTheGirl: Our Favorite Girl Wonder Characters
11 photos Launch gallery
#InternationalDayOfTheGirl: Our Favorite Girl Wonder Characters
1. Zelda Harris as Troy in “Crooklyn”1 of 11
2. Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams in “The Addams Family”2 of 11
3. Alicia Silverstone & Stacey Dash as Cher & Dionne in “Clueless”3 of 11
4. Brandy Norwood as “Moesha”4 of 11
5. Tatyana Ali as Ashley Banks in “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air”5 of 11
6. Kayla Pratt as Penny Proud in “The Proud Family”6 of 11
7. Sanaa Lathan as Monica Wright in “Love & Basketball”7 of 11
8. Constance Shulman as Patty Mayonnaise in “Doug”8 of 11
9. Cree Summer as Susie Carmichael in “The Rugrats”9 of 11
10. Maia Campbell as Tiffany Warren in “In The House”10 of 11
11. Reagan Gomez as Zaria Peterson in “The Parenthood”11 of 11
comments – Add Yours