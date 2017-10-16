Teyana Taylor Has A Super Sexy Request For Husband Iman Shumpert

Who knew that Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert could get any cuter?
The sexy young couple is not afraid to share their affection for each other via social media — but on Sunday, Teyana let all the wild thoughts she has for her hubby spill out on Instagram.
These two are just annoyingly cute. With pics like these, we see why TT is ready to get it on with her husband, on site:
Baby Junie may be getting a new brother or sister in nine months.
Teyana Taylor's Sexiest AF Moments
10 photos Launch gallery
Teyana Taylor's Sexiest AF Moments
1. Killing the Philipp Plein Fashion Show At New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. The new queen of MILFsSource:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Serving.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. Body for daysSource:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Come through, Tey!Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. For the culture.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Queen with a crownSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Brag different.Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9. "Slim thick."Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Unbothered.Source:Instagram 10 of 10
