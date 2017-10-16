Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Has A Super Sexy Request For Husband Iman Shumpert

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert

Source: Getty

Who knew that Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert could get any cuter?

The sexy young couple is not afraid to share their affection for each other via social media — but on Sunday, Teyana let all the wild thoughts she has for her hubby spill out on Instagram.

Chileeeee #TeyanaTaylor has plans for #ImanShumpert tonight 👀😩😂

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

These two are just annoyingly cute. With pics like these, we see why TT is ready to get it on with her husband, on site:

#TSRDaddyDuties: #ImanShumpert is really enjoying his baby girl #ImanJr 😍

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Baby Junie may be getting a new brother or sister in nine months.

 

Philipp Plein - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Teyana Taylor's Sexiest AF Moments

10 photos Launch gallery

Teyana Taylor's Sexiest AF Moments

Continue reading Teyana Taylor’s Sexiest AF Moments

Teyana Taylor's Sexiest AF Moments

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos