Happy 1017! Twitter Is Hype To Celebrate Gucci Mane’s Wedding Day

The day has finally to celebrate the union of the Wopsters!

Gucci Mane and new wife Keyshia Ka’oir‘s are set to tie the knot today (on October 17, 2017 — which also happens to be Gucci’s favorite number, 1017) in a lavish wedding that will air on BET. Just last week, Gu-wop invited his die hard fans to get dressed up on this day and celebrate his wedding from the comforts of their home.

My Wedding on 10.17.17. I need all my fans to get dead fresh head to toe in ALL WHITE! Girls Boys Men Women. Hashtag #GucciWeddingPics — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) October 13, 2017

Who got they all white wedding outfits ? #TheManeEvent send pics — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) October 16, 2017

The nuptials will be televised on the couple’s 10-episode docuseries which will chronicle the events leading up to their 10/17/17 wedding. Once Gucci’s viral invitation was sent, the Gu-Wop hive on Twitter wasted no time celebrating the big day:

HAPPY 1017 MAY YOUR DAY SHINE AS BRIGHT AS GUCCI DOES pic.twitter.com/hu5KvKfp6q — DIE FIERI (@matt_T) October 17, 2017

Happy 1017 day to my fellow ATLiens. Our uncle is getting married today, act accordingly. Peace and blessings 🍑 — 💫 (@TheTaylarV) October 17, 2017

I need to get up early to find something to wear to Gucci Mane wedding. — LA (@ladarriemacfly) October 17, 2017

i don't know why i thought gucci's wedding was airing on live tv. i was about to throw a watch party at 10 AM. — king crissle (@crissles) October 17, 2017

“You watching Gucci wedding???” First of all… I’m participating pic.twitter.com/WBDNrf1pXZ — 👑King Apollo🔆 (@_KingApolloJ_) October 17, 2017

Happy 1017 day to the one and only Mr. Davis, the very definition of LIFE GOALS, and congratulations on the wedding! 🍦🤵🏾👰🏽🔥🔥💯💯 — Super Saiyan Donté🔥 (@TrapKazekage) October 17, 2017

Boutta get fresh as shit for Gucci wedding tonight 😂 — De (@deswervo) October 17, 2017

Happy 1017 @gucci1017 enjoy the day man…. You earned this!!! — 2FL¥4Û (@EMPRYL) October 17, 2017

Happy 1017 day you my biggest Brudda I love you @gucci1017 — Ch🖤ppamane Booka⚡️ (@Erutan3500) October 17, 2017

Happy 1017!!!!! BRRRR OUR MAN IS GETTING MARRIED TODAY — Judith R. (@judith19rivera) October 17, 2017

Me when i hear "who the fuck is that" after successfully sneaking into Gucci Mane's wedding tomorrow pic.twitter.com/nF13oHfRLs — أسود (@NasMaraj) October 17, 2017

So I just realized Gucci & Keyshia wedding is on 10/17… Get it?! 10 17, Brick Squad!? .. Okay , I'll leave 😔😂 pic.twitter.com/78BxxtOYNP — BetterHaveMy$Friday (@JojoBSugar) October 17, 2017

Congrats Gucci and Keyshia on #TheManeEvent.