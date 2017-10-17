Happy 1017! Twitter Is Hype To Celebrate Gucci Mane’s Wedding Day

The day has finally to celebrate the union of the Wopsters!
Gucci Mane and new wife Keyshia Ka’oir‘s are set to tie the knot today (on October 17, 2017 — which also happens to be Gucci’s favorite number, 1017) in a lavish wedding that will air on BET. Just last week, Gu-wop invited his die hard fans to get dressed up on this day and celebrate his wedding from the comforts of their home.
The nuptials will be televised on the couple’s 10-episode docuseries which will chronicle the events leading up to their 10/17/17 wedding. Once Gucci’s viral invitation was sent, the Gu-Wop hive on Twitter wasted no time celebrating the big day:
Congrats Gucci and Keyshia on #TheManeEvent.
