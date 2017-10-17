Chick-Fil-A’s Menu Now Includes A Lot More Spicy Chicken

Chick-Fil-A lovers, you’ll be happy to know your favorite fast food chain is spicing things up.
According to a press release posted to their website on Monday, October 16, Chick-Fil-A is testing out two new spicy entrees in select cities, for a limited time. “Starting today, customers can visit participating restaurants in Philadelphia, Central Texas and South Texas to try the new Spicy Chick-n-Strips,” the press release states. “Customers in Orlando, Fla., St. Louis, and Knoxville, Tenn. will be among the first to taste the new Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich.”
Kanika Patrick, manager of menu development at Chick-fil-A, said of the exciting test run, “We’ve heard from our customers how much they love our current spicy menu offerings, so we’re really excited to give them even more spicy flavor options to enjoy. We hope our guests in the test cities will try the new Spicy Chick-n-Strips and Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich and let us know what they think–their feedback will help us determine whether or not we will roll out the new entrees nationwide in the future.”
Well, there you have it. Head to a Chick-Fil-A near you and let us know if those Spicy Chick-n-Strips hit the spot or miss the mark.
