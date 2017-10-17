Watch: Dave East Is Still Bae Even With These Corny Pickup Lines

Dave East knows he’s just about every woman’s Man Crush Monday these days — that’s why he has no problem spitting the corniest pick up lines in history, knowing that women will still swoon over him anyway.

Let’s face it, if anyone else tried to approach you with the lines that Dave gave in the funny, psuedo-sexy video below by Music Choice, then you’d probably walk away before he could say anything anymore. But because it’s East, we let it slide because most of us are still hypnotized by his fineness anyway.

See the video for yourself and tell us if you’d give Dave East your number after these corny but cute pickup lines.



