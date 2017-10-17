Keyshia Cole On Dating Floyd Mayweather: “It Would Make No Sense” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keyshia Cole came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about her new album, “11:11 Reset.” She talks about not having any friends, and some of her contemporaries that she wants to be friends with, like Mary J. Blige. She talks about “almost” being celibate for a year, and not dating Floyd Mayweather, despite reports. She explains why, even if there was a chance, she couldn’t see himself dating him.

Keyshia also gives a few details about the man who broke her celibacy. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

