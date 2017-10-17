Gary’s Tea: Is Nene Leakes Going To Sue Xscape? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Things are looking rough for Nene Leakes right now, after she was booted off of her position as host of Xscape‘s reunion tour. She was fired after she told a heckler at one of her stand up shows that she hoped the woman would be raped by her Uber driver on the way home that night. When video of the incident hit the web, she immediately had to pay for it.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
She has since spent time crying and begging for forgiveness, understandably. But does that mean she won’t take legal action? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Why Comedy Heavyweight Paul Mooney Dragged Nene Leakes [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Xscape Removed Nene Leakes From Their Tour [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Nene Leakes Wrong For What She Said To Luenell? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched
18 photos Launch gallery
1. Do It For The ‘Gram: NeNe is looking better than ever in a fabulous swimsuit. Check out her snatched evolution.
Source:Instagram
1 of 18
2. NeNe looks amaze on the beaches of Greenville, SC.
Source:Instagram
2 of 18
3. NeNe SLAYED the Golden Globe Awards in 2016 in a stunning Walter Collection gown.
3 of 18
4. NeNe shows just a hint of skin in sexy black in 2016.
Source:Getty
4 of 18
5. NeNe always serves in a good black gown.
Source:Getty
5 of 18
6. NeNe shows off a daring split at NYFW in 2015.
Source:Getty
6 of 18
7. We love how NeNe embraces her curves, here in a plunging neckline.
7 of 18
8. NeNe Leakes visits ‘Extra’ at their New York studios at H&M in Times Square in April of 2015.
8 of 18
9. NeNe breaks fashion rules in horizontal stripes.
9 of 18
10. NeNe looking fabulous in olive tones.
Source:Getty
10 of 18
11. NeNe embraces her curves in a sexy, off-the-shoulder LBD.
Source:Getty
11 of 18
12. NeNe shows off her curves in red on the runway in 2014
Source:Getty
12 of 18
13. NeNe Leakes
Source:Getty
13 of 18
14. NeNe shows off her fab legs in 2014 post Met-gala
Source:Getty
14 of 18
15. NeNe looking fab in Dior
Source:Getty
15 of 18
16. NeNe rocks a fab blue blazer and heels.
Source:Getty
16 of 18
17. NeNe loves a good leather pant.
Source:Getty
17 of 18
18. NeNe Leakes
Source:Getty
18 of 18