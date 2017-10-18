Who’s The Better Artist? Lance Stephenson or Victor Oladipo? [VIDEO]

Lance Stephenson and Victor Oladipo are both known for the skills on the court but they also have skills in the studio. In fact, headed into the 2017-18 season, both Pacers stars have been promoting new music.

Oladipo, who is a fantastic singer, released his first EP, Songs for You, which includes seven tracks including his second single, Rope A Dope that features 2 Chainz. The song is meant to be a response to the inflammatory comments President Donald Trump has made/been making about athletes who kneel during the national anthem.

Then, you have Lance Stephenson, who released his latest single, Better Believe It.

Now, with the Pacers headed into their season opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, we wanted to know which Pacers star is leading the locker-room with the new music. Is it Lance or Vic?

