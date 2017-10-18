Jay Z, Cardi B, Beyoncé & More! Every Fire Pic From The TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert

Last night, TIDAL hosted its third annual benefit concert to raise money and awareness for Puerto Rico, Mexico, and all those who have been affected by unprecedented natural disasters. With Angie Martinez hosting and a slew of high profile performances from Jay Z, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, Chris Brown, Cardi B, and more, the show raised millions of dollars to aid in relief and recovery efforts this year. All ticket proceeds are to be donated to Global Giving, All Hands Volunteers, Kids in Need Foundation, Direct Relief, One America Appeal, Greater Houston Community Foundation, American Civil Liberties Union, Miami Community Foundation, and more.

Check out pics from the unbelievable night below. Note: Beyoncé has never looked more beautiful.

