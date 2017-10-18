2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet

Gucci Mane Marries Keyshia Ka’oir in Lavish $1.7 Million Wedding {Video}

The big day has finally come: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir have walked down the aisle.

The pair were married Tuesday evening at the Four Seasons in Miami. The star studded event was nothing short of over the top.


Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir share tons of photos online from the event.

Mr and Mrs Davis 10/17/17 we married

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

Happy Wife Happy Life

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

Mrs Davis #1017

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

Me & my husbandddddddddddddd💍

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

BFF's #TheWopsters💎

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

Since Gucci's release from jail, the couple has been spotted happy, healthy and ready to take on the next chapter of life.


 

 

