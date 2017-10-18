Gucci Mane Marries Keyshia Ka’oir in Lavish $1.7 Million Wedding {Video}

The big day has finally come: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir have walked down the aisle.
The pair were married Tuesday evening at the Four Seasons in Miami. The star studded event was nothing short of over the top.
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir share tons of photos online from the event.
Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale
Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale
