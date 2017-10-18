Gucci Mane Marries Keyshia Ka’oir in Lavish $1.7 Million Wedding {Video}

The big day has finally come: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir have walked down the aisle.

The pair were married Tuesday evening at the Four Seasons in Miami. The star studded event was nothing short of over the top.

Mr and Mrs Davis 10/17/17 we married A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 17, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Happy Wife Happy Life A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

Mrs Davis #1017 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Me & my husbandddddddddddddd💍 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:48pm PDT

BFF's #TheWopsters💎 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir share tons of photos online from the event.