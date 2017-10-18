5 Trendy Halloween Makeup Tutorials [VIDEO]

Whether you want to recreate Cardi B‘s iconic “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” look, be the pretty scary Pennywise clown from “It” or need a quick 5-minute kitty costume, these popular YouTubers have got you covered. Check out our online editor Bobby Pen‘s top picks ahead.
Follow Us on Twitter: Follow @Hot1041
Read More
- This Is Why Beyonce Turned Down Beauty and the Beast
- Vulture Alert: Metro Boomin Warns Young Producers About A Shady Label
- Nicki Minaj: Foxy Brown & Lil Kim Shaped The Sound Of Female Rap In NY
- Cardi B Blames Offset For Giving Her Too Much Jewels
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours