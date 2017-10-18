Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

5 Trendy Halloween Makeup Tutorials [VIDEO]

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment


Whether you want to recreate Cardi B‘s iconic “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” look, be the pretty scary Pennywise clown from “It” or need a quick 5-minute kitty costume, these popular YouTubers have got you covered. Check out our online editor Bobby Pen‘s top picks ahead.

Follow Us on Twitter:

Read More



Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 96.3:

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos