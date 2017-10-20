Who’s Hot In The Community July Winner: Ariel Relf

Who’s Hot in the Community is all about highlighting someone who is doing great things in a school to lead and inspire in our community.

That special someone, could be a teacher, student or volunteer and for the month of July, our Who’s Hot in the Community winner, is Ariel Relf.

Relfwas nominated for being a hard working woman, who works two jobs and is a full time college student. Plus, if that’s not enough, she is a Boy Scout Leader, who takes the time to visit all IPS schools to teach the boys responsibility, honor, respect and much more!

Watch her full interview with Hot 96.3’s own B-Swift above! If you know someone who is doing great things in a school to lead and inspire in our community? Click Here to to nominate them for Who’s Hot In The Community with B-Swift!

