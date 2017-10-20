Wendy Williams’ Staff Reportedly Leaked Cheating Story; Several Fired

Via | Ebony

Weeks after reports of Kevin Hunter cheating on his wife, talk show host Wendy Williams, broke the internet, the media maven has reportedly found the source of the story, and it’s none other than her own staffers.

According to a new report from TheJasmineBrand, Williams traced the “made up” story back to disgruntled employees, and she has been handing out pink slips left and right since.

“Wendy found out who was behind the story and they were actually people from her staff,” shared the source.

Read more at EBONY

