Chance The Rapper Teaching His Daughter How To Count Using Grammys Is The Cutest Thing Ever [VIDEO]

Could Chance The Rapper and and his daughter Kensli get any cuter?!

Chano decided to help his baby girl practice her numbers using his prestigious Grammy Awards – which he won in February, marking a new era in hip hop and mixtape culture.

I got my Grammys in the mail. Thank you everyone who made this music with me, especially this girl right here. #ColoringBook #BestRapAlbum #butitwasamixtape #IDidItWithGod #ChanceTebow 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LLFB8PGzcf — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 19, 2017

Luckily, Chance only snagged three this year, making it easier for Kensli to count them all up. But hopefully by next year, she can count a little further because there’s no telling how many Grammys her dad may bring home next year.

