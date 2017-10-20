Nicki Minaj Will Testify At Brother’s Child Rape Trial

Nicki will take the stand during her brother’s child rape trial to tell jurors the mother of the alleged victim attempted to extort her for millions, according to TMZ.

Maraj’s defense attorney, David Schwartz, told jurors his client’s then-wife, Jacqueline Robinson, forced her children to lie to authorities in an attempt to squeeze $25 million out of Nicki, according to TMZ.

He said Robinson told Nicki, “I can make the charges go away for $25 million.” Schwartz went on to say Robinson got Maraj to marry her only for the opportunity to extort Nicki.