Nicki Minaj Will Testify At Brother’s Child Rape Trial

Nicki will take the stand during her brother’s child rape trial to tell jurors the mother of the alleged victim attempted to extort her for millions, according to TMZ.
Maraj’s defense attorney, David Schwartz, told jurors his client’s then-wife, Jacqueline Robinson, forced her children to lie to authorities in an attempt to squeeze $25 million out of Nicki, according to TMZ.
He said Robinson told Nicki, “I can make the charges go away for $25 million.” Schwartz went on to say Robinson got Maraj to marry her only for the opportunity to extort Nicki.
Nicki Minaj at #BirthdayBashATL2017
14 photos Launch gallery
Nicki Minaj at #BirthdayBashATL2017
1. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL20171 of 14
2. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL20172 of 14
3. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL20173 of 14
4. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL20174 of 14
5. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL20175 of 14
6. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL20176 of 14
7. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL20177 of 14
8. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL20178 of 14
9. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL20179 of 14
10. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL201710 of 14
11. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL201711 of 14
12. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL201712 of 14
13. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL201713 of 14
14. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL201714 of 14
comments – Add Yours