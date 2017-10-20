Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Sues Wendy Williams For $1 Million

Blac Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, is suing Wendy Williams for $1 million, claiming the comments Wendy made about her on TV

Toyko Toni is going after Williams for defamation of character, slander and harassment — claims Williams “has had guests on her show helping to defame me,” according to the suit, which was obtained by Page Six via The Blast.

Toni claims the constant “negative light” has caused her to lose sleep and has even affected her relationship, claiming it has been “compromised due to [Williams’] lies.”

She also claims Williams has caused her a “lifetime of pain and suffering,” and says she had to quit her jobs as an Uber and Lyft driver because of the stress of Williams’ “lies.”

“I am highly depressed and my blood pressure is up,” she claims in the lawsuit.

