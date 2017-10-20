Hazel E Apologizes For Homophobic Remarks

Welp we knew it was a matter of time before Hazel issued an apology for her homophobic remarks.
We all saw #HazelE and her boyfriend #RoseBurgandy go on a homophobic posting spree where Rose wished all gays a fiery death and Hazel cosigned for everyone to see. Well now that the heat has been turned up, Hazel is apologizing and claiming her comments were taken out of context…
In the 2 minute video, Hazel admits it wasn’t the smartest thing to do but also low-key defended her actions, saying she was enraged and really should have directed her frustration to one person instead of a group of people.
