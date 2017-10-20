Kim & Kanye West Get Robbed…Again

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have once again become victims of theft but this time the burglar didn’t just stop with them.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got hit by a burglar who ransacked 3 of their luxury vehicles,and made a getaway … but not before surveillance cameras captured the alleged perp.

According to law enforcement sources … the burglary went down around 4 AM Friday in their Bel Air mansion. We’re told the suspect never entered the home, but trashed the cars in the driveway. After all that … we’re told all he got was 1 iPhone, which belongs to one of Kim & Kanye’s staffers.

The guy didn’t stop with the Wests. We’re told he also hit their next door neighbor Kathy Griffin’s place. Again, he trashed a car in the driveway and this time got a purse.

