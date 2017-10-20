Joseline Hernandez Comes For Headkrack For Saying She’s Not A Princess Anymore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Joseline Hernandez came through to hang out on Dish Nation! She talked with Headkrack and Gary With Da Tea about new motherhood, and comes for Headkrack when he tries to say she’s not a princess anymore. She explains how motherhood has changed her.

Joseline talks about her work-out program, which has 5,000 subscribers. She talks about how the program has helped people with meal planning and working out from their homes, and has even helped people get off of their insulin. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

