Kevin Hart’s Sex Tape Partner Not Happy With His New Promo

Kevin Hart just recently dropped a promo video for his upcoming “Irresponsible” tour. However, not everyone is laughing.

Montia Sabag, the young lady at the center of Hart’s cheating scandal hasn’t taken to kindly to Kevin making the whole situation a laughing matter.

Sabag’s lawyer and Philadelphia native, Lisa Bloom, calls this promo by Hart, “very distasteful… This stuff takes a toll mentally and physically, and now with this tour it’s like this whole thing was a joke.”

You lay down with a comedian, you come up with a world comedy tour where you’re the butt of the jokes.

Also On Hot 96.3: