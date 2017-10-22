Here’s Why A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie And PNB Rock Allegedly Jumped Lil B

On Saturday (October 21), video of Bay Area rapper Lil B being jumped by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and others vent viral.
B was attacked in broad daylight at the Rolling Loud Festival in the Bay shortly before he was scheduled to perform.
After the attack, The Based God took the stage to tell the crowd what had just happened to him, saying, “A Boogie and his whole crew just jumped me in the back and beat me up in the back. That shit crazy, man.”
B immediately forgave his attackers and explained to the crowd why he wouldn’t retaliate: “I love them and it’s all good. I said something about Boogie music and they all got mad and they jumped me about that. It’s all good. I’m still here. I got jumped by ten motherfuckers, me by myself… I can’t even do my show, because they stole my shit… (But) just cause somebody do something to y’all, don’t mean you got to retaliate.”
Apparently, A Boogie and company were upset about a tweet B made in September comparing New York artists to Future and Def Loaf.
A Boogie is from the Bronx. Rising Philly star PNB Rock was also allegedly involved in the attack.
Through it all, the based one is still vibrating positivity. After the show, B tweeted, “It’s all good I love y’all and I forgive y’all LOVE – Lil B.”