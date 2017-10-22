Here’s Why A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie And PNB Rock Allegedly Jumped Lil B

On Saturday (October 21), video of Bay Area rapper Lil B being jumped by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and others vent viral.

B was attacked in broad daylight at the Rolling Loud Festival in the Bay shortly before he was scheduled to perform.

Lil B just got jumped by A Boogie, PNB Rock and their crews at Rolling Loud smh pic.twitter.com/MjuNl22tD9 — Trashvis (@Trashvis) October 22, 2017

After the attack, The Based God took the stage to tell the crowd what had just happened to him, saying, “A Boogie and his whole crew just jumped me in the back and beat me up in the back. That shit crazy, man.”

LMFAOOOOOOO 10+ dudes jumped lil b & they barely put a scratch on him. a boogie & predatornb rock lost lil b is too powerful 😹😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/0LRNl7Imne — jesse (@Glock__Lesnar) October 22, 2017

B immediately forgave his attackers and explained to the crowd why he wouldn’t retaliate: “I love them and it’s all good. I said something about Boogie music and they all got mad and they jumped me about that. It’s all good. I’m still here. I got jumped by ten motherfuckers, me by myself… I can’t even do my show, because they stole my shit… (But) just cause somebody do something to y’all, don’t mean you got to retaliate.”

damn lil b got jumped by a boogie backstage at rolling loud. heres the video b said he's goin to the hospital pic.twitter.com/0COWwrM5LK — nobodys 🌑 (@NobodysVideo) October 22, 2017

Apparently, A Boogie and company were upset about a tweet B made in September comparing New York artists to Future and Def Loaf.

A Boogie is from the Bronx. Rising Philly star PNB Rock was also allegedly involved in the attack.

Through it all, the based one is still vibrating positivity. After the show, B tweeted, “It’s all good I love y’all and I forgive y’all LOVE – Lil B.”

A boogie with a hoodie and his crew jumped me don’t no how many of em it was but it’s all good I love y’all and I forgive y’all LOVE – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 22, 2017

