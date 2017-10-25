Gucci Mane Announces The Title Of His Next Album

The East Atlanta Santa never slows down when it comes to making music. Even though Gucci Mane just dropped his Mr. Davis album this earlier month, he’s already preparing his next project, and the Atlanta rapper even announced the title for the upcoming project, which he’s calling El Gato, the Human Glacier. When this project comes out, it will mark Gucci’s 12th studio LP, and that’s without counting his ubiquitous mixtape collection.

Not only did Mr. Mane announce the name for his next album, but also coupled that thought with him stating that he hopes to make another $10 million before his honeymoon. He wrote on Twitter, “I’m naming my next album #El Gato the #HumanGlacier. I wanna make 10 mo million for my honeymoon #1017 #MrDavisTheAlbum.”

I'm naming my next album #El Gato the #HumanGlacier I wanna make 10 mo million for my honeymoon #1017 #MrDavisTheAlbum — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) October 24, 2017

The seemingly random album name could be derived from Guwop’s recent jewelry purchase, which he calls “El Gato,” which of course translates to “the cat” in Spanish. The new piece depicts a diamond-studded ring with two tiger heads facing one another.

Gucci’s last album, Mr. Davis, was the number one rap album and sold 70,000 copies in the first week. It looks like he’s well on his way to his goal of making that extra $10 mil for the honeymoon.

