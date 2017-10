Ty Dolla $ign’s new album drops on 10/27/17 he went on IG to let go his tracklist … Not for nothing I’m checking for this right here .. 20 Joints! Sheesh

10/27 BH3 🏖 🏡 A post shared by Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) on Oct 23, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Also On Hot 96.3: