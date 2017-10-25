Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Will NOT Testify in Brother’s Child Rape Case

Ricky Smiley Morning Show
Leave a comment

2015 MTV Video Music Awards

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Nicki Minaj will not take the stand in her brother’s child rape trial .

Sources close to Nicki tell TMZ … she won’t be involved in any way.

Minaj never planned to take the stand to testify that the alleged victim’s mom tried to extort her for millions.

We reached out to Jelani’s attorney who told us, “I have no idea, we’ll see.”

 

Nicki Minaj at #BirthdayBashATL2017

14 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Continue reading Nicki Minaj at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Nicki Minaj at #BirthdayBashATL2017

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos