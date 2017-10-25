Entertainment
Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce From Vincent Herbert

Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations

Source: David A. Walega / Getty


Tamar Braxton has filed to  divorce Vincent Herbert on Tuesday in L.A. County. … TMZ has learned.

Tamar  and Vincent have been married for nearly 9 years and  have one child together — their 4-year-old son, Logan Vincent.

Tamar is also alleged to have moved out of their family home.

